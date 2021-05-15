Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has extended the lockdown in Raipur district till May 31 in order to curb further spread of the coronavirus.

The extended lockdown shall have certain new conditions in the guidelines.

The state government has provided some relief by allowing banks and post offices to reopen with 50 per cent of their staff. It has also allowed construction activities but stated that COVID appropriate norms must be followed.

The government allowed shops and markets to reopen in the district till 5 pm in the day on an alternate basis.

The decision has been made as the state reported more than 7.5k fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday that pushed the total caseload to touch 9 lakh.

However, the number of recoveries rose to 7,72,500 after 872 people were discharged from hospitals.

Reportedly the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,15,964.

Raipur reported 358 new cases that took the total count of infections in the district reached 1,52,224.