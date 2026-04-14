Chhattisgarh: Explosion at Vedanta Power Plant, 10 Dead

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A massive boiler explosion occurred at a power plant of Vedanta Limited in Sakti district of Chhattisgarh today at around 2 pm.

At least 10 workers were killed and around 30-40 were seriously injured in the accident.

A boiler tube inside the plant suddenly burst, causing a loud noise and fire. As smoke filled the area, workers started running around to save their lives.

So far, 10 people have died, and 15-40 have been injured. Many victims sustained burn injuries and are being treated in hospitals.

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The Collector and SP reached the spot following the accident and reviewed the rescue operation. The government has ordered an inquiry into the cause of the boiler explosion. The state government has announced compensation for the families of the deceased. Labor unions have questioned the safety measures at the plant following the incident.

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