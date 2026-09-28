Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai visits flood-hit Sukma, announces Rs 10,000 extra aid for families with damaged belongings

Advertisement

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday visited flood-hit areas in Sukma district to inspect relief camps and interact directly with victims affected by the flood.

Heavy rains over the past three to four days triggered a massive surge in the Sabari River, leading to the submergence of riverside villages and inundating four wards of the Konta Municipality, according to the CM.

Detailing the administrative response, CM Sai said, “The district administration acted promptly; they set up relief camps to accommodate those whose homes were flooded—affecting around 3,000 people across 19 relief camps. Arrangements for food and water were made for them.”

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected damaged houses and reviewed facilities at the relief camps.

“Today, we inspected the damaged houses and met and interacted with the people. We also inspected the relief camps, and the people are satisfied; the public is happy with the assistance provided by the government,” he stated.

Announcing relief measures, CM Sai said he held a review meeting with officials and directed them to expedite damage assessment.

“I held a meeting with officials and instructed them to assess all damages caused by the floodwaters—whether to houses, livestock, or crops—and to provide compensation as quickly as possible,” he said.

Advertisement

Furthermore, acknowledging the severe loss of personal property, the Chief Minister announced financial assistance from his discretionary fund.

“Additionally, for the approximately 300 families whose household belongings were damaged, I have directed that an extra ₹10,000 be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” he added.

Earlier today, following receipt of information that 10-12 civilians were stranded in kutcha huts on the north bank of the Indravati River near Dongaghat village, a crew of the Indian Air Force’s Central Air Command took off to locate and rescue them.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the crew located the civilians gathered on the rooftop of a kutcha hut after a thorough search of the area. The roof was at risk of collapsing under the force of the gushing floodwaters.

Considering the limited time available and the need to ensure the civilians’ safety, a daring rescue operation was undertaken. A Garud commando was lowered onto the fragile rooftop to assist the stranded people, who were then winched aboard the hovering helicopter.

A total of 12 civilians, including women and children, were safely rescued, the press release said.

(ANI)

Also Read:Indian Air Force rescues 12 civilians stranded by floodwaters in Chhattisgarh