Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded steps to be taken in order to ensure the availability of Covid vaccine in the state in a proportional manner.

CM Bhupesh mentioned that the state has decided to provide free Covid vaccination to all above 18 years from May 1 and ordered 25 lakh doses of the vaccines from Serum Institute of India (SII) as well as 25 lakh doses from Bharat Biotech.

Chief Minister wrote, “So far, only Bharat Biotech has informed us via e-mail that the 25 lakh doses of vaccine ordered by the State Government would be delivered by July 2021. Bharat Biotech has asked for a time duration of three months to deliver only 25 lakh doses, which indicates that it would take an entire year to receive the required quantity of vaccine doses for the state, which would defeat the cause of vaccination.”

He also suggested in his letter that an order of priority for vaccination be fixed in the age category of 18-44 years and priority be given to the socially and economically weaker sections in the light of shortage of vaccine.

CM Baghel stated in the letter that the Centre has given assurance regarding the prices of the vaccine. He further requested to implement the “One Vaccine One Price policy” so that the government can be able to divert the funds for other Covid related purposes.