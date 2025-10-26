Chhattisgarh: 21 Maoist cadres, including 13 women, surrender with weapons in Bastar

Advertisement

North Bastar Kanker: A total of 21 Maoist cadres, including 13 women, surrendered with 18 weapons in the Kanker district on Sunday, Bastar Inspector General P Sundarraj said.

The cadres were part of the Kuemari/Kiskodo Area Committee of Keshkal Division (North Sub Zonal Bureau), he said.

According to the senior police official, four Division Committee Members, including Division Committee Secretary Mukesh, nine Area Committee Members and eight party members are among the 21 cadres who have joined the mainstream.

They surrendered three AK-47 Rifles, four SLR Rifles, two INSAS Rifles, six .303 Rifles, two Single Shot Rifles and one BGL weapon, IG Bastar Sundarraj said.

He called it a “decisive step” in efforts to curb left-wing extremism in the state and said that the rehabilitation and reintegration process for the surrendered cadres is underway.

He said, “Another decisive step was achieved today in Kanker District as 21 more cadres voluntarily returned to the mainstream. This is a significant milestone in our efforts to curb left-wing extremist influence, build community trust, and promote peace and development in Bastar.”

“The rehabilitation and reintegration process for these 21 cadres is underway, reaffirming our commitment to a safer, inclusive, and progressive society. We once again urge the remaining Maoist cadres in the region to choose the path of peace and return to society, or be prepared to face the consequences,” he added.

Advertisement

This comes in the backdrop of a landmark development in Chhattisgarh’s battle against Left Wing Extremism (LWE), where 208 Naxalites surrendered at an event organised in Bastar’s Jagdalpur on October 17, holding the Indian Constitution as they were welcomed back into the mainstream.

Earlier on October 21, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the bravery and dedication of police personnel in combating Naxalism while also promoting development in affected areas, as the state observed Police Commemoration Day.

Chhattisgarh CM told ANI, “Police Commemoration Day is being observed to mark the sacrifices made by police and security personnel on the line of duty. The jawans ensure the safety of all by remaining in tough situations.”

On fighting naxalism, CM Sai said, “Security personnel have showcased extreme courage while fighting naxalism. They have not just pushed Naxals on the back foot, but also ensured development in the area.”

The Centre and state government aim to eradicate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: Aurangabad railway station officially renamed after Chhatrapati Sambhaji