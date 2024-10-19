Chhattisgarh: 2 ITBP Jawans injured in Landmine blast

Narayanpur: A major IED blast was carried out on Naxal patrol search operation in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, the Naxals attacked the ITBP patrolling team and carried out an IED blast. Two ITBP jawans were injured during the blast.

Earlier, on Friday, Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada police said that at least 38 cadres of naxals were gunned down in an encounter that recently took place at the forest of Abujhmad close to Dantewada-Narayanpur border.

As per the statement issued by Dantewada police, 38 naxals were killed in an encounter with security personnel inside the forest of village Nendur and Thulthuli near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border.

The eliminated naxals were collectively carrying a cash reward of Rs 2.62 crore. Of 38 naxals killed in the encounter, police have recovered the bodies of 31 cadres. said the statement, adding that the bodies of 29 cadres have been handed over to their relatives. All the 38 naxals killed in the encounter have been identified, the statement said.

(ANI)