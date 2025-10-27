Chhattisgarh: 1 dead, several injured after a speeding car wreaks havoc in Bemetara, sparking widespread outrage

Advertisement

Bemetara: A speeding car wreaked havoc in Bemetara, Chhattisgarh, claiming one life and injuring several others. The incident sparked widespread outrage, with thousands of youths protesting outside the car owner’s house.

Bemetara SP Ramkrishna Sahu addressed the situation, saying, “A car was involved in an accident. An FIR has been filed in this case. The police will take strict action. One person died and several others were injured… It is unclear what the people are demanding…”

The car rammed into multiple vehicles and individuals in Bemetara.

The incident angered the youth, who created a huge ruckus outside the car owner’s residence. Youngsters vandalised the car owner’s house. As the police booked the accused and escorted him out of the house in a closed vehicle, the angry crowd attempted to stop the police vehicle.

A massive crowd also carried the body of the deceased person to the Bemetara Police Station. A large crowd gathered outside the police station, demanding justice.

(Source: ANI)