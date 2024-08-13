Chhatisgarh woman killed by estranged husband, lover after watching Drishyam

Raipur: In a chilling incident, a 28-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her estranged husband and lover in Kabirdham district of Chhatisgarh and the duo buried the body in a forest, police said. They confessed to the crime and were later arrested.

The incident took place on July 19. The The accused, identified as Lukesh Sahu, 29, the woman’s estranged husband, and Raja Ram Sahu, 26, lover reportedly watched Bollywood movie ‘Drishyam’ to learn ways to hide the body and avoid arrest.

As per Kabirdham Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, On July 22, Kalyanpur village resident Ramkhilawan Sahu lodged a complaint at Lohara police station of his daughter being missing. The cops started a search after the complaint was registered.

The woman’s husband had left her three years ago as she suspected of infidelity. Later, the woman shifted to her paternal house and was receiving monthly maintenance from Lukesh, as per orders of the court.

The woman was in relationship with Raja Ram, a resident of the same village. He informed the police that he was fed up by her constant demands for money and also informed that he has given her Rs 1.50 lakh in form of cash and electronic gadgets.

Both the duo knew each other, wanted to get rid of the woman and hence decided to kill her.

The accused told the police that they had been making a plan to kill the woman past one month during which they saw Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Drishyam’ to learn ways to murder her and avoid arrest.

On July 19, Raja Ram called the woman and took her to Ghanikhuta forest on her two-wheeler. Lukesh also reached there as per the plan and the two men allegedly strangled the woman with her saree and buried the body at the bottom of a valley and dumped her two-wheeler and mobile phone in the Karranala barrage. The accused also hid her ornaments under the ground near an electric pole in the village. They threw the agricultural tools, used to dig a pit to bury the body, into a rivulet near a government school.

Police have recovered the victim’s body, her vehicle, jewellery and objects used in the crime. The cops have arrested the duo on Sunday (August 11).

Further probe is underway.