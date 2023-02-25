Chhatisgarh: Three police personnel killed in encounter with Naxals in Sukma

Sukma: Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) officials including an assistant sub inspector (ASI) were killed during an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as ASI Ramuram Nag, Assistant Constable Kunjam Joga and Sainik Vanjam Bheema

The face-off took place around 9 am between Jagargunda and Kunded villages when a DRG team was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj. P said.

The team had launched an operation from Jagargunda police station limits, located over 400 km away from capital Raipur, he said.