Chhatisgarh Naxal Attack: 2 security personnel killed, 4 injured in IED blast in Bijapur

Chattisgarh: Atleast two security personnel have lost their lives, and four others were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by naxals in Bijapur district on Thursday.

The deceased soldiers who were part of an anti-naxal operation in Bijapur were identified as Constable Bharat Sahu (a resident of Raipur) and Constable Satyer Singh Kange (a resident of Narayanpur), as per ANI.

After receiving intelligence about the presence of the Naxals of Darbha Division, West Bastar Division, and Military Company No. 2 in the border area between Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma, the teams of STF, DRG, CoBRA, and CRPF went on a joint operation on July 16.

On July 17, 2024, two STF jawans were killed and four jawans were injured due to an IED blast by a naxal in the Tarrem area of Bijapur district. Additional security forces have been sent to the said area and necessary arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the injured STF jawans,” police added.

On Wednesday, the security forces launched a major offensive at Wandoli Village on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, leading to the deaths of 12 naxals and the recovery of arms.