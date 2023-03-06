Chhatisgarh man cuts wife’s body into pieces,dumps in water tank

Police recovered chopped pieces of a woman from a water tank located in her house in Chhattisgarh

Nation
By Abhilasha 0

Chhatisgarh: In a shocking incident, Chhattisgarh police detained a man for allegedly killing his wife, chopping her off into pieces and dumping them in a water tank in his house in Uslapur, Bilaspur.

A man identified as Pavan Thakur killed his wife Sati Sahu, chopped her off into pieces and dumped them in a water tank in his house in Uslapur, Bilaspur on suspicions of infidelity.

Later, the body was recovered and suspect that it may have been dumped one or two months ago.

More details awaited.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.