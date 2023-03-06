Chhatisgarh man cuts wife’s body into pieces,dumps in water tank

Chhatisgarh: In a shocking incident, Chhattisgarh police detained a man for allegedly killing his wife, chopping her off into pieces and dumping them in a water tank in his house in Uslapur, Bilaspur.

A man identified as Pavan Thakur killed his wife Sati Sahu, chopped her off into pieces and dumped them in a water tank in his house in Uslapur, Bilaspur on suspicions of infidelity.

Later, the body was recovered and suspect that it may have been dumped one or two months ago.

More details awaited.