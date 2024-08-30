Chetan Patil, structural consultant of Shivaji statue that collapsed, arrested

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra): Police arrested Chetan Patil, the structural consultant of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, which collapsed in Malavan of Maharashtra, said reports on Friday.

He was detained from Kolhapur. He was named in an FIR registered at Sindhudurg Police. A team of the local Crime Branch of Kolhapur Police traced him last night around 12.30 am and detained him.

“Later he was handed over to Sindhudurg Police,” said a Senior Official of Kolhapur Police to ANI.

It is worth mentioning that, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Ajit Pawar on Friday visited the Rajkot Fort at Malvan in Sindhudurg district, the site of the fall of the statue and reviewed the ground level situation.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the establishment of a joint technical committee comprising civil engineers, experts representatives of IITs and Navy officers to investigate its reasons and fix the responsibility for the collapse of the statue.

CM Shinde has also directed to appoint a committee of representatives of JJ School of Arts and IIT, Civil Engineers, renowned sculptors from Maharashtra and technical officers of the Navy to suggest a design for the statue in a new grand format.