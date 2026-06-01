Chennai: Sri Lankan Tamil Woman killed after car rams into two wheeler due to fight at bar

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Chennai: In a deadly case after bar fight, a woman reportedly lost her life after her two-wheeler got hit by a car on road in Koyambedu, Chennai yesterday.

The victim of the road accident is identified as 18-year-old Yancy, who is a Sri Lanka Tamil refugee. She sustained head injuries after she was knocked off her vehicle and died on the spot.

A teenager, 17-year-old girl who was sitting on the same two wheeler the deceased woman was and got injured during the incident.

The incident occurred after a fight broke out between two groups at a bar on Saturday night, and the fight also turned physical after which the groups were asked to vacant the bar. The fight continued outside the bar and the staff again requested them to leave the place.

Following this, Yancy and her group of friends threw stones at a car in which the other group of people they had a fight were seated. During stone pelting the car was damaged.

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The car then followed the motorcycle in which Yancy and a teenager was seated, when Yancy was being chased she allegedly threw stone at the car and the car hit the two-wheeler making the two of them fall from it.

Police launched investigation into the matter, looked for the CCTV footages to identify the people involved in the incident and trace them.

As per reports, four accused persons have been arrested in connection with this case.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.