Chennai: Food safety officials seal retail outlet for selling human breast milk

Chennai: A retail outlet has been sealed by the Food Safety and Standards Authorities Of India in Chennai for selling human breast milk.

According to official reports, the outlet was under watch for nearly ten days following complaint over sale of milk. Though the outlet didn’t sell any such product, but during a surprise visit the officials recovered bottles of 100 ml of human breast milk.

As per the reports given by Dr M Jagadish Chandra Bose, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Tiruvallur, to media agencies, out of the total, one batch of 100 ml bottles said pasteurized human breast milk and another had the names of the donor mothers. The outlet was selling the human breast milk for Rs 500 for 100 ml.

It is worth mentioning here that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently denied permission to process or sell human milk under the FSS Act 2006.

FSSAI has advised that all activities related to commercialization of human milk and its products should be stopped.

It was advised that all activities related to the commercialization of human milk and its products should be stopped immediately, with any violations potentially leading to action against the FBO9(s) as per the FSS Act, 2006 and the associated rules and regulations.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

