Chennai airshow: 5 dead, several hospitalized due to heatstroke and suffocation

Chennai: As many as five people have died and more than 100 were hospitalized due to heatstroke and suffocation in the Chennai airshow. The audience suffered severe dehydration at the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) airshow held at Chennai’s Marina Beach on Sunday.

The airshow that was supposed to be a thrilling display of the Indian Air Force’s aerial presence turned tragic as high humidity temperature and overcrowding led to deaths and hospitalizations.

Tamil Nadu Health Department confirmed that, 93 attendees were hospitalized, later the number rose to more than 100. The crowd experienced severe heatstroke and dehydration.

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy said, “When the entire Chennai city was enjoying the air show done by the IAF, it was very unfortunate that the Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu government and the Chennai police did not cooperate with the public. The maladministration and worst traffic arrangements done by the state police have ended up where we have lost 5 lives…this is due to a lack of proper planning…The (state) government has to take responsibility for this and see to it that in future, it doesn’t happen.”

ANI shared a video of the incident and reported, “a woman seen being evacuated from a huge rush at the Mega Air Show on Marina Beach ahead of the 92nd Indian Air Force Day. There are reports of attendees fainting, rushed to the hospital due to heavy crowd presence and heat.”

