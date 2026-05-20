Chemists to observe 24-hour nationwide strike over e-pharmacy rules

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Patna: General Secretary Prabhakar Kumar has announced that chemists across the country will go on a 24-hour nationwide strike in protest against e-pharmacy regulations, including provisions under GSR 817E issued on August 20, 2018.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the chemists’ community is opposing the online sale of medicines, arguing that retail pharmacies operate under strict prescription-based systems and are required to maintain detailed records for restricted drugs such as antibiotics, intoxicants, and abortion kits.

He alleged that the e-pharmacy system allows online access to medicines that should otherwise be regulated, adding that there is also a risk of fake prescriptions being used in digital transactions.

“The reason is the two main ordinances. One ordinance the government brought was GSR 817E on August 20, 2018, regarding e-pharmacy. E-pharmacy means an online system where medicines are sold online, and we are opposing this. The business we do requires a doctor’s prescription. We sell medicines based on that. For banned drugs like antibiotics, intoxicants, and abortion kits, we have to maintain a separate register and keep a photocopy of the doctor’s prescription. We have to maintain everything. But online, you can order any medicine, whether it’s intoxicants, banned drugs, or antibiotics. Also, doctors’ prescriptions can be fake. We are opposing the online medicine system; it’s wrong,” he said.

On the scale of the protest, Kumar said the strike has been called by the All India Organisation Chemists and Druggists Association (AIOCD), with support from Bengal Chemists & Druggists Association (BCDA). He claimed there are around 12.5 lakh chemists across India and about 40,000 in Bihar, and that all shops will remain closed during the strike period.

“This strike is being called by the All India Chemists and Druggists Association. BCDA supports this strike. There are 1,250,000 chemists in India and 40,000 chemists in Bihar. All shops in India and Bihar will remain closed together,” he added.

Responding to concerns over patient inconvenience, Kumar said emergency arrangements have been communicated to district officials. He added that government hospitals and block-level health facilities would continue to supply medicines during the shutdown.

“The government has its own arrangements. The government knows that medicines are supplied in every hospital and at the block level, so there won’t be any issues. Still, we serve humanity and are connected to society. To ensure patients don’t face problems, we have informed district officials. We have made arrangements for emergency services,” Prabhakar added.

He further stated that the strike will be observed from midnight of the 19th to midnight of the 20th and reiterated that the association continues to serve in the interest of society.

JS Shinde, National President, AIOCD said that the organisation has appeared before committees and submitted their views on online sale of medicine not being a “beneficial practice” in the global context.

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“The online sale of medicines has recently commenced. However, the online sales currently taking place are entirely unlawful and illegal. This is because the government had previously issued a notification regarding this matter, specifically GSR 817… During the initial stages, we appeared before this committee and submitted that the online sale of medicines, when viewed in a global context, is not a beneficial practice; rather, it tends to fall into the hands of the mafia,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has issued an advisory stating that hospital pharmacies, major chain outlets, cooperative pharmacies, Chief Minister’s Pharmacy outlets, and Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras will remain open despite the strike.

The state Drugs Control Department said around 5,000 pharmacies are expected to function normally, and district-wise helpline numbers have been set up under Assistant Directors with Drug Inspectors designated to address emergencies. The details have also been uploaded on drugscontrol.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu chemists’ associations have also established helplines to ensure medicine availability during the shutdown period.

Meanwhile, all major pharmacy chains, hospital-attached medical stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, and AMRIT Pharmacy outlets across the country will remain open on Wednesday, May 20, despite a nationwide shutdown call given by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) against e-pharmacies, sources said.

This development comes after representatives of the AIOCD met the national drug regulator to present their grievances regarding the sector.

Earlier, the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), the apex body representing over 12.40 lakh chemists and drug distributors across the country, announced a one-day nationwide shutdown on May 20. The strike is intended to protest against the alleged unregulated functioning of online pharmacies and their predatory pricing practices.

In its official release, the AIOCD alleged that e-pharmacy platforms are actively exploiting regulatory relaxations to sell medicines without physical prescription verification, leading to the hazardous re-use of old prescriptions.

(Source: ANI)

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