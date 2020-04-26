In the present telecom market it is quite difficult to choose a tariff plan. It is so because every telecom service provider in the country is coming up with cheap and attractive plans bundled with subscription of complimentary apps.

Here are a few plans which approximately have validity for a year and provide good value for money.

Airtel offers a 1498 plan which has a validity 365 days and provides unlimited calling through any network. This plan is bundled with 24 GB data and 3600 messages. The complimentary services available are Airtel Xstream premium , Free Hello tunes, Wynk music and an anti-virus application.

Vodafone Idea offers a 1499 plan which has a validity 365 days and provides unlimited calling through any network. This plan is bundled with 24 GB data and 3600 messages. The complimentary services available are Zee5 subscription, Vodafone play.

Reliance Jio offers a 1299 plan which has a validity of 336 days and provides subscription to complimentary Jio apps. This plan is bundled with 24 GB data and 3600 messages. This plan offers free Jio-Jio calling and provides 12000 non-Jio minutes.