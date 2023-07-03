Chandrayaan 3 to launch on July 13, informs ISRO Chairman

Chandrayaan-3, the third edition of ISRO's lunar mission, will be launched on July 13, announced ISRO Chairman, S Somanath

New-Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation has announced that the Chandrayaan-3 mission will launch on July 13. The Indian space agency chief S Somnath confirmed that the launch is set for July 13 and it can go upto July 19.

“We will be able to do a soft landing on the Moon. July 13 is the first possible launch day and it could go up to 19th,” Isro chief announced.

According to Somanath, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has been tested and encapsulated inside the rocket’s payload fairing/heat shield and the rocket LVM3 is getting ready at the Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh.

The main purpose of Chandrayaan-3 is to safely land the lander on the moon soil. Following that a rover’s ability to move around on the lunar surface and then conducting scientific observations directly on the site.

As regards the changes made in the lander this time as compared to the one that crash landed on the moon during the Chandrayaan-2 mission, the official said the lander will have four motors instead of five. The space agency has also carried out some changes in the software.

ISRO might even retain the names of the earlier lander  Vikram and Pragyan.

Isro will launch a lander-rover combination with Chandrayaan-3 to the Moon and will use the Orbiter launched with Chandrayaan-2 a few years back to coordinate with the new mission. The Orbiter is already hovering around the Moon, doing science and scouting the surface.

