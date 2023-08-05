Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into the lunar orbit: ISRO

New Delhi: Chadrayaan-3, the Indian spacecraft has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit, ISRO said in a tweet on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter ISRO share a post and captioned it as follows, “MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity. Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit.”

“A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru,” the tweet also said.

As per reports, the next operation – reduction of orbit – is scheduled for Aug 6, 2023, around 23:00 Hrs. IST.

It is to be noted that On August 1st, at 12:15 PM, ISRO scientists successfully initiated the translunar injection, sending Chandrayaan-3 from Earth’s orbit towards the moon. As of now, the spacecraft has covered two-thirds of its journey. Chandrayaan-3 comprises a landing Module (LM) and a Propulsion Module (PM). On August 17, these two modules will separate, with the lander module preparing for its historic landing on the lunar surface on August 23.

The journey commenced on July 14, making it 22 days in space. However, the next 17 days are of utmost importance for ISRO as it prepares for the critical soft landing on the moon’s surface. The successful execution of the lunar orbit injection today will be a significant step towards accomplishing India’s lunar exploration goals.