Chandrayaan 3 now 1437 km away from moon, ISRO performs another successful manoeuvre

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed the next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre today, placing the spacecraft in 174 km x 1437 km orbit.

ISRO says, “Even closer to the moon’s surface. Chandrayaan-3’s orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a manoeuvre performed today. The next operation is scheduled for August 14, 2023, between 11:30 and 12:30 Hrs. IST.”

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

According to the national space agency, the next operation will be carried out on August 14, 2023 between 11:30 and 12:30 hrs.

As the mission progresses, a series of maneuvers is being conducted by ISRO to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3’s orbit and position it over the lunar poles.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath in a big statement said that Chandrayaan’s 3 ‘Vikram’ lander will be able to make a soft landing on the moon even if all the sensors and both of its engines do not work. The landing of Vikram lander has been scheduled for August 23.

If everything fails, if all the sensors fail, nothing works, still it (Vikram) will make a landing. That’s how it has been designed — provided that the propulsion system works well,” Somanath said.