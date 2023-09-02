Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Rover completed its assignments

New Delhi: Under the Chandrayaan-3 Mission the Rover Pragyan completed its assignments, informed ISRO in a X post on Saturday. It is now safely parked and set into Sleep mode, the post also said.

Here are the latest updates that ISRO provided:

APXS and LIBS payloads are turned off.

Data from these payloads is transmitted to the Earth via the Lander.

Currently, the battery is fully charged.

The solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023.

The receiver is kept on.

Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments!

Else, it will forever stay there as India’s lunar ambassador.

India on August 23 reached the Moon with its lander safely landing on the lunar soil in a text book style. Later the rover rolled down and started doing experiments.

Earlier ISRO said, the rover has found the presence of oxygen, aluminium, sulphur and other materials near the lunar South Pole, while investigation regarding the presence of hydrogen is underway.