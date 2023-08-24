Chandrayaan-3 Mission: All activities are on schedule, All systems are normal, says ISRO

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday confirmed that all activities of Chandrayaan-3 Mission are on schedule. ISRO announced it in a letter posted on ISRO official X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and also stated that all systems of the mission are normal.

Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaaSTE are turned ON today, ISRO also mentioned in the note.

SAAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday, ISRO reported.

Rover mobility operations have commenced, the note also reads.

It is to be noted that India created history on August 23 after the successful, safe and soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 near the South Pole of the moon surface.