Chandrayaan 3: ISRO is all set to launch India’s third moon mission today

New Delhi: The countdown for Chandrayaan-3, India’s third moon mission is progressing smoothly in the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota. LVM -3 is all kept ready to carry on with the Chandrayaan-3 Mission today at 2.35 pm.

The 48-hour weather cast is also at satisfactory levels for the launch schedule. Last-minute checks are carried out even as liquid and cryogenic stages are being filled.

India’s heavy-lift rocket LVM3 weighing 642 tons will carry Chandrayaan3 and inject it into space at around 16 minutes after take off. The satellite will travel in an elliptical path ensuring its correct path to reach the moon in a month’s time travelling a three lakh 84 thousand kilometre distance. The lander carried by the spacecraft is expected to make a soft landing after thirty days.

The month-long mission is to study Earth from lunar orbit and to measure the near-surface and its density changes. The mission is also to carry out measurements of the thermal properties of the lunar surface near the polar region and look out for lunar seismic activity around the landing site and delineate the structure of the lunar crust and mantle.

Rover, which has a mission life of one lunar day is 14 earth days, also has another payload to determine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the landing site.