Chandrayaan 3: Indian spacecraft to enter into Moon’s orbit today

Bengaluru: India’s Moon Mission, Chandrayaan-3, is set to enter lunar orbit, bringing the moon’s surface even closer to its reach. The lunar orbit injection, scheduled for 7 p.m. today, will be executed by ISRO’s telemetry, tracking, and command network based in Bengaluru.

On August 1st, at 12:15 PM, ISRO scientists successfully initiated the translunar injection, sending Chandrayaan-3 from Earth’s orbit towards the moon. As of now, the spacecraft has covered two-thirds of its journey. Chandrayaan-3 comprises a landing Module (LM) and a Propulsion Module (PM). On August 17, these two modules will separate, with the lander module preparing for its historic landing on the lunar surface on August 23.

The journey commenced on July 14, making it 22 days in space. However, the next 17 days are of utmost importance for ISRO as it prepares for the critical soft landing on the moon’s surface. The successful execution of the lunar orbit injection today will be a significant step towards accomplishing India’s lunar exploration goals.