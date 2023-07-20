Chandrayaan 3: 4th Earth-bound perigee firing performed successfully informs ISRO

ISRO has confirmed that the fourth orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound apogee firing) of Chandrayaan 3 has been performed successfully.

Chandrayaan 3
Image credit: Twitter/ISRO

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the fourth orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound apogee firing) of Chandrayaan 3 has been performed successfully.

The next firing is planned for July 25, 2023, between 2 and 3 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

The third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound apogee firing) was performed on Tuesday.

Earlier, the second orbit-raising maneuver was performed on Monday and the first Earth-bound apogee firing was performed on July 15.

It is to be noted that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan-3 on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. After the challenges encountered during the soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, ISRO has made several improvements to ensure the success of Chandrayaan-3.

India’s heavy-lift rocket LVM3 carrying the 3,897.89 kg Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft blasted off from the Sriharikota spaceport on Friday afternoon.

At about 2.35 p.m. the LVM3 rocket breaking free from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here began ascending towards the skies with a strong deep growl that reverberated like a thunder roll.

