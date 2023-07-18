Chandrayaan 3: 3rd Earth-bound apogee firing done successfully confirms ISRO

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound apogee firing) of Chandrayaan 3 has been performed successfully.

The next firing is planned for July 20, 2023, between 2 and 3 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

The second orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound apogee firing) of Chandrayaan 3 was performed successfully on Monday.

Earlier, the first orbit-raising maneuver (Earthbound firing-1) was successfully performed at the ISTRAC/ISRO in Bengaluru on Saturday.

It is to be noted that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan-3 on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. After the challenges encountered during the soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, ISRO has made several improvements to ensure the success of Chandrayaan-3.

India’s heavy-lift rocket LVM3 carrying the 3,897.89 kg Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft blasted off from the Sriharikota spaceport on Friday afternoon.

At about 2.35 p.m. the LVM3 rocket breaking free from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here began ascending towards the skies with a strong deep growl that reverberated like a thunder roll.