Chandrayaan 3: 3rd Earth-bound apogee firing done successfully confirms ISRO

ISRO has confirmed that the third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound apogee firing) of Chandrayaan 3 has been performed successfully.

Nation
By Deepa Sharma 0
Chandrayaan 3: 3rd Earth-bound apogee firing done successfully confirms ISRO
Image credit: IANS

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound apogee firing) of Chandrayaan 3 has been performed successfully.

The next firing is planned for July 20, 2023, between 2 and 3 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

The second orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound apogee firing) of Chandrayaan 3 was performed successfully on Monday.

Earlier, the first orbit-raising maneuver (Earthbound firing-1) was successfully performed at the ISTRAC/ISRO in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Must Read

Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) new…

15 Persons from Bengaluru Booked for Off-Roading in Forest;…

First time ever in 45 years, swelling Yamuna touches iconic…

It is to be noted that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan-3 on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. After the challenges encountered during the soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, ISRO has made several improvements to ensure the success of Chandrayaan-3.

India’s heavy-lift rocket LVM3 carrying the 3,897.89 kg Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft blasted off from the Sriharikota spaceport on Friday afternoon.

At about 2.35 p.m. the LVM3 rocket breaking free from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here began ascending towards the skies with a strong deep growl that reverberated like a thunder roll.

You might also like
Nation

Woman Dies after Jumping in Front of Bus in Desperate Bid for Financial Assistance in…

Nation

WFI chief Brij Sharan Bhushan gets interim bail by Delhi court in sexual harassment…

Nation

Opposition’s intention is not to gain power, but to protect democracy: Kharge

Nation

Toddler falls into borewell in MP’s Vidisha, rescue operation underway

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans