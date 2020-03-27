Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu has hailed the steps taken by the Modi government to tackle COVID-19 threat.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Naidu lauded the initiatives taken by him to contain the spread of dreaded disease.

The leader of opposition in Andhra Pradesh drew Modi’s attention towards Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Stating that this sector works as backbone to the Indian economy, he wrote that it is pertinent to provide a financial package to stimulate

economy in this turbulent times.

He noted that India, with its huge diversity and large population is on the edge of Covid-19 threat. “However, we are confident that India under your able leadership would effectively retaliate the threat of corona virus by setting an example to rest of the world,”A he wrote extending support to Modi and his team.

Naidu said people were observing the Prime Minister’s instructions to stay at home.

The TDP chief lauded Rs 1,75,000 crore package announced by Modi government to support various sections of the society.

“In this context, Rs 50 lakh insurance cover introduced for frontline warriors (foctors and other health workers fighting Covid-19) comes at a right time as tribute to their sacrifice.

Similarly, rendering financial package to farmers, ex-gratia to poor women, free gas cylinders to poor families, support to low wage earners in organised sector, support to senior citizens are right steps towards protecting them from the ill-effects of coronavirus lockdown.”

“Efforts to ensure that no Indian goes to bed on empty stomach is a proof that your government is humanity personified. Roughly two-thirds of population will benefit from this scheme. Distribution of pulses to ensure that everyone gets proper nourishment is visionary in its thought and act.

Increase of wages under MNREGA, benefitting workers in organised sector through Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), granting additional credit to women self-help groups (SHGs) are timely and appropriate steps to build confidence among the poor and downtrodden of our society in ably fighting COVID-19.”