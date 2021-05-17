Chandigarh: In a bid to curb the COVID-19 spread, the Chandigarh administration on Monday extended the corona curfew in the city till May 25.

The development was taken after a review meeting chaired by Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore to further contain the coronavirus in the city.

#COVID19 #WarRoom #May17 After extensive discussions on various forums & with Medical Experts, it was decided to continue with the restrictions.#CoronaCurfew will remain enforced for another week till #May25, so that gain of plateauing of case load due to lockdown is not lost. pic.twitter.com/ZywIgM7JUa — V P Singh Badnore (@vpsbadnore) May 17, 2021

Chandigarh on May 16 registered 7,644 fresh COVID-19 cases, 857 recovery cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, an official from the health department said.