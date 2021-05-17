Chandigarh extends curfew till May 25

Chandigarh: In a bid to curb the COVID-19 spread, the Chandigarh administration on Monday extended the corona curfew in the city till May 25.

The development was taken after a review meeting chaired by Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore to further contain the coronavirus in the city.

Chandigarh on May 16 registered 7,644 fresh COVID-19 cases, 857 recovery cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, an official from the health department said.

 

