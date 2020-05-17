Centre to allocate Rs 40,000 crores more for MGNREGS

New Delhi: The Centre has decided to allocate an additional Rs 40,000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

In the Union Budget 2020-21, the government had allocated Rs 61,500 crore for MGNREGS, and the Rs 40,000 crore allocation will be over and above this budget estimate (BE), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while speaking to the media here on Sunday.

The decision comes as the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown has wiped out the livelihoods of several poor and underprivelged people, and scores of migrant workers have moved back or are still on the way to their villages from the urban areas.

Sitharaman said that the additional allocation will help generate nearly 300 person days of employment in total.

It will address the need for more work, including returning migrant workers in the Monsoon season as well.

Along with the boost for rural economy through higher production, the decision will also a create larger number of durable and livelihood assets including water conservation assets.