Centre Sanctions ₹583 Crore for Sikkim’s Organic Farming and Infrastructure Development

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New Delhi: The Union Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) on Monday announced major financial support for Sikkim, highlighting the state as a national model for sustainable development, organic farming and eco-friendly growth.

In his message, Union MDoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Sikkim has emerged as one of India’s strongest examples of ecological stewardship, responsible tourism and organic agriculture under the Centre’s Act East vision.

During his recent visit to Gangtok for Sikkim’s 51st Statehood Day celebrations, the Union Minister launched the ambitious “Mission Sikkim Organics” initiative with a total estimated outlay of Rs 360 crore aimed at transforming Sikkim into a globally integrated premium organic economy. The programme is expected to benefit more than 66,000 farming families across the state.

Out of the total Rs 360 crore mission, MDoNER itself will contribute Rs 85 crore towards infrastructure, aggregation systems and programme coordination, while additional support will come through convergence with Central ministries, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and private-sector investments.

The Centre also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 21 development projects in Sikkim worth Rs 223 crore during the Statehood Day programme. These projects include roads, bridges, tourism infrastructure and public connectivity works aimed at improving regional access and economic opportunities.

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Among the major projects reviewed during the visit were the Temi Tea Estate development works in Namchi, the under-construction Khangchendzonga State University campus at Tarku and the Bhaleydunga Skywalk project under PM-DevINE. The Minister stated that these initiatives reflect Sikkim’s balanced model of development and sustainability.

Scindia also praised Sikkim’s biodiversity conservation efforts after visiting the Orchidarium at Saramsa and interacting with local residents at MG Marg in Gangtok.

He said the state’s rich culture, environmental protection and organic identity continue to make Sikkim a leading example for the Northeast and the country.

(ANI)