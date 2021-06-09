New Delhi: The government on Wednesday hiked the MSP of paddy by Rs 72 to Rs 1940 per quintal for 2021-2022 crop year from Rs 1868 per quintal last year, informed Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The decision has been announced by the agriculture minister post the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) which was headed by PM Modi.

The sowing of paddy has begun with the onset of the Southwest monsoon. The Met Department had projected a normal monsoon for the June-September period.

Similarly, the MSP of Bajra has also been increased to Rs 2,250 per quintal for the current year. MSP has been increased regularly and its benefit is reaching farmers, said the minister.