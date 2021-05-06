Centre Gave 17.15 cr Vaccines To States/UTs Free Of Cost

By IANS
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said it has so far provided more than 17.15 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs free of cost and more than 89 lakh doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

The Ministry said, over 28 lakh doses in addition will be received by the States/UTs in the next 3 days.

The government said, implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 1.

The Government of India has so far provided more than 17.15 crore vaccine doses (17,15,42,410) to States/UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,26,10,905 doses (as per data available at 8 am on Thursday).

More than 89 lakh vaccine doses (89,31,505) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces.

You might also like
Nation

Covid Positive Patients In Delhi Can Apply For Oxygen Online

Nation

Sonia Gandhi to hold meeting with Cong MPs on Covid situation

Nation

Self Styled Godman’ Asaram Bapu tests Covid positive; hospitalised

Nation

Kerala Imposes Lockdown Till May 16 Due To Surge In Covid-19 Cases

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.