Centre declares Kashmir-born Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger as designated terrorist

New-Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri under unlawful activities prevention Act,1967.

Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri, currently based in Afghanistan, is one of the chief recruiters of Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK).

Ahanger, who was born in Srinagar in 1974, is a wanted terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir for more than two decades and has started planning terror related strategies in Jammu and Kashmir by building coordination channels between various terrorists groups.

The home ministry said Ahanger is working towards providing traction to militancy in Kashmir and has started the process of identifying people for inclusion in his Kashmir based network.

He was appointed as the head of Islamic State (IS) recruitment cell for India and had been instrumental in initiating an online India-centric ISIS propaganda magazine.

With his inclusion in the Fourth Schedule under the UAPA, 1967, Ahanger will be the 49 individual to be designated as terrorist, the notification said.