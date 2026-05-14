Centre bans sugar exports till September 2026

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New Delhi: The central government has banned the export of sugar with immediate effect till September 30, 2026, or until further notice. The decision was announced through a notice issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

According to the notice, the status of the sugar export policy has been shifted from ‘Restricted’ to ‘Prohibited’, which means the exports in most cases will not be allowed during this period.

However, the government has made a few exceptions. Sugar exports to the European Union and the United States under the existing quota system will continue. Exports under the Advance Authorisation Scheme (AAS) and the government-to-government shipments required for food security support to other countries will also remain allowed.

The notice also stated that the existing sugar shipments, which were in the export process before the ban was imposed, will be allowed to continue for export.

This move is expected to impact the sugar traders and exporters, while the government aims to keep enough supply available within the country.

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The Central Government bans the export of sugar with immediate effect till September 30, 2026, or until further orders. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issues a notification amending the export policy from ‘Restricted’ to ‘Prohibited’. The prohibition will not apply… pic.twitter.com/TwafGBuXRl — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2026

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