Centre asks UPSC to cancel lateral entry advertisements

New-Delhi: The government on Tuesday (20 August) requested the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to withdraw its advertisement for lateral entry into bureaucracy.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh wrote to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman Preeti Sudan, “I am writing to you on the important issue of lateral entry into the Government of India. Recently, the UPSC issued an advertisement related to a number of lateral entry posts at various levels in the Central Government. It is well known that, as a principle, lateral entry was endorsed by the Second Administrative Reforms Commission which was constituted in 2005, chaired by Shri Veerappa Moily. The recommendations of the sixth pay commission in 2013 were also in the same direction.”

In his letter, Singh said that for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reservation in public employment is “a cornerstone of our social justice framework aimed at addressing historical injustices and promoting inclusivity”.

“Since these positions have been treated as specialised and designated as single-cadre posts, there has been no provision for reservation in these appointments. This aspect needs to be reviewed and reformed in the context of the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s focus on ensuring social justice,” Singh said.

Advertisement

“I urge the UPSC to cancel the advertisement for lateral entry recruitment issued on 17.8.2024,” he said.

The UPSC had on August 17 issued a notification for recruiting 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries through lateral entry referred to as appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in government departments.

Earlier, today we had carried a story on UPSC recruitment. But in the afternoon, the centre asked UPSC to cancel lateral entry advertisements.