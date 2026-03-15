Centre appoints two senior officials in oil ministry amid surge in LPG bookings

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New Delhi: The Union government has taken a step to enhance administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, with two senior officers being appointed as the country experiences an unprecedented rise in bookings of LPG cylinders.

Alok Tripathi has been appointed by the government as Joint Secretary in the ministry, and A. Amarnath has been brought in as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD). The postings are made as the authorities continue monitoring the cooking gas supply chain in the entire country.

Over the past few days, LPG companies have recorded a significant increase in refilling orders. According to officials, the rise seems to be attributable to the fears of people about the possible disruption in supplies due to the mounting tensions in the Middle East.

Information disclosed by the governments suggests that the number of LPG refill bookings per day increased significantly, as it is a precautionary purchase of households concerned about potential deficiencies.

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The authorities have confirmed that the nation does not face any shortage of cooking gas at the moment, and it has sufficient LPG reserves. The oil marketing companies have been supplying millions of cylinders each day, and the logistics networks are still running.

The government has also advised consumers against hoarding cylinders that are not necessary, as panic buying will falsely create shortages, as well as interfere with the normal distribution.

As India imports a good percentage of its LPG needs, the government is keeping a watch on international developments, especially on those that concern shipping routes and the global fuel markets.

The recent appointments are regarded as a larger operation towards coordination among the agencies and the constant supply of LPG cylinders to the households throughout the nation.