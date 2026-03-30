Centre allows Kerosene sale at select petrol pumps amid LPG crisis

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New Delhi: The Government of India on Monday has allowed the emergency sale of kerosene at select petrol pumps across the country amid LPG crisis due to Iran war.

According to the notification released by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on March 29, the ad-hoc allocation of Public Distribution System (PDS) Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) to all States and Union Territories, including 21 that had become “PDS SKO-free”.

The order takes immediate effect and will remain valid for 60 days, or until further orders.

Amid the disturbance in global energy supplies and distribution of essential fuels for households, the Government has decided to take this step to provide relief to the panicking netizens.

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According to the new order by the Centre, only two select petrol pumps across a district will be able to sell kerosene. Each outlet can store up to 5,000 litres of PDS SKO.

Check the other instructions:

These outlets will be preferably company-owned, company-operated (COCO) pumps of PSU oil marketing companies. Kerosene can be stocked and dispensed from existing service stations licensed under Form XIV of the Petroleum Rules, 2002.

In order for quick decanting and transport, certain licensing requirements for dealers and tank vehicles have been relaxed under the invocation of Section 12 of the Petroleum Act, 1934, based on recommendations of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).