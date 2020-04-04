New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday said 1,023 COVID-19 positive cases with links to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 17 states till now and nearly 22,000 members of the Jamaat and their contacts have been quarantined so far.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, said there have been 601 positive coronavirus cases and 12 deaths reported since Friday. He said the condition of 58 coronavirus patients is critical, and they are located in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Kerala.

Agarwal said 1,023 coronavirus positive cases have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat in 17 states. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs official, nearly 22,000 Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined so far. The official added that it is conducting rigorous contact tracing of the coronavirus cases linked to the Jamaat members.

The Health Ministry official said that the rate of rise in coronavirus cases in India has been far less as compared to other countries, and there is no need to panic at this point in time.

Agarwal said the government is scouting for various resources to sort out logistics involved in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“Coronavirus testing is being done at 100 government labs and 10,000 tests are being conducted everyday. “We are also trying to procure N95 masks and personal protective equipment for doctors from various sources”, said Agarwal.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that 75,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in the country so far.