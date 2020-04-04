Nizamuddin Markaz event
Image Credit :The print

Centre: 1,023 corona positive cases linked to Jamaat, 22K members quarantined

By IANS
89

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday said 1,023 COVID-19 positive cases with links to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 17 states till now and nearly 22,000 members of the Jamaat and their contacts have been quarantined so far.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, said there have been 601 positive coronavirus cases and 12 deaths reported since Friday. He said the condition of 58 coronavirus patients is critical, and they are located in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Kerala.

Agarwal said 1,023 coronavirus positive cases have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat in 17 states. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs official, nearly 22,000 Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined so far. The official added that it is conducting rigorous contact tracing of the coronavirus cases linked to the Jamaat members.

Related News

Andhra Pradesh reports 16 New Cases of Covid-19, Tally…

PM directs availability of medical equipment for Covid-19

20 more Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive in Haryana

25 COVID-19 active cases in Assam, North East tally climbs…

The Health Ministry official said that the rate of rise in coronavirus cases in India has been far less as compared to other countries, and there is no need to panic at this point in time.

Agarwal said the government is scouting for various resources to sort out logistics involved in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“Coronavirus testing is being done at 100 government labs and 10,000 tests are being conducted everyday. “We are also trying to procure N95 masks and personal protective equipment for doctors from various sources”, said Agarwal.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that 75,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in the country so far.

You might also like
Nation

Andhra Pradesh reports 16 New Cases of Covid-19, Tally climbs to 180

Nation

PM directs availability of medical equipment for Covid-19

Nation

20 more Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive in Haryana

Nation

25 COVID-19 active cases in Assam, North East tally climbs to 29

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.