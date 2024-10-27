Central Railways takes stern action after man pulls alarm chain with no reason in Nashik

Nashik: Central Railways has registered a case against a man for allegedly pulling the alarm chain without a valid reason at Nashik road station in Maharashtra on October 26.

On Saturday evening, a statement from the Central Railways said the incident of alarm chain pulling (ACP) occurred on train number 22221, down Rajdhani Express, at Nashik road platform no 2. The alarm was pulled at 6:44 pm and the train stopped for three minutes till 6:47 pm.

“Passenger Tapas Manindra Mohri (53) was boarding the train from Nashik to Mathura with his wife Kajal Tapas Mohri (47) and daughter Khushi (8). They were assisted by their friend Sanjeev Ratan Chand Pathariya (48), who was carrying a platform ticket. As the train started moving suddenly, Sanjeev could not disembark in time, which led to him pulling the ACP to stop the train. The RPF staff on duty detained Sanjeev and, upon questioning, he admitted to pulling the alarm chain without a valid reason,” the statement added.

A case has been registered against Sanjeev Ratan Chand under Section 141 of the Railway Act.

Further investigation is underway.

Railways have passengers refrain from pulling the alarm chain during travel without valid reasons. “Legal action will be taken under the Railway Act if the alarm chain is pulled without a valid reason.”

(ANI)