V. Muraleedharan under self quarantine
Central Parliamentary Affairs Minister under self quarantine

New Delhi: Amid the soaring number of coronavirus cases in India, Central Parliamentary Affairs Minister V. Muraleedharan has put himself in home quarantine in Delhi.

His staff said that the Minister had travelled to Kerala to participate in a press conference. He met a doctor there who tested positive for COVID-19. Hence, Muraleedharan was adopting a precautionary measure. He has also undergone a corona test and the report is awaited.

The toll from coronavirus in the country reached three on Tuesday after a 64-year-old Mumbai man died. The number of corona cases has been reached to 126 so far.

