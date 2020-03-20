coronavirus handsanitizer
Central institute develops bio hand-sanitizer

Shimla:  A laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Himachal Pradesh has developed a hand-sanitizer that contains natural flavours, active tea constituents and alcohol content as per WHO guidelines.

The product is free from parabens, triclosan, synthetic fragrance and phthalates, says CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology that is based in Palampur town in Kangra district.

It says the technology was transferred to a private unit through an agreement made on March 16 between CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology and A.B. Scientific Solutions, which is also based in Palampur.

As per the agreement, CSIR-IHBT will transfer its expertise for making hand sanitizers and other disinfectants to the company.

The firm with a strong marketing network will establish this facility at Palampur and will market hand sanitizers and other disinfectants across the country.

The development of hand sanitizer is very timely considering the current stupendous rise in demand of a genuine product for preventive measure against coronavirus and amidst reports of many spurious materials being sold in the national market, says the CSIR.

The institute has a focused research mandate on bioresources for catalysizing bioeconomy in a sustainable manner.

