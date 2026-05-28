Central Govt May Rope in IAF for Logistics of NEET UG Question Papers

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a significant move to prevent leaks and ensure foolproof conduct of the re-examination, the Central Government is likely to involve the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the logistics and transportation of NEET-UG 2026 question papers.

The NEET-UG exam held on May 3 was cancelled following widespread allegations of paper leaks, prompting a CBI probe. The re-test is scheduled for June 21. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan indicated that the IAF would be tasked with securely moving question papers from printing presses to examination centres across the country, considering logistical challenges and monsoon weather conditions.

A high-level meeting at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence, attended by key officials including Pradhan and Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, discussed deploying IAF resources for this critical operation.

This step aims to restore public confidence in the National Testing Agency (NTA) by minimising vulnerabilities in the supply chain that plagued the previous exam.

Advertisement

The decision underscores the government’s commitment to transparent and secure examinations for over 20 lakh aspirants. Officials emphasised that every aspect would be monitored closely under the Prime Minister’s oversight.

Watch the video here: