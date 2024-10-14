Chirag Paswan’s ‘Z category’ security cover handed over to CRPF by Central Government

New Delhi: The Central government has handed over the ‘Z category’ security cover of Union Minister Chirag Paswan to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The security of the Union Minister of Food Processing and Industries was earlier handled by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

As per sources, privy to the development, the CRPF will take over Chirag’s security from the SSB in the next few days.

Chirag Paswan is currently serving as the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to hand over Chirag’s Z category security from the SSB to the CRPF following a recent threat analysis report shared by the Intelligence Bureau.

The CRPF was communicated about the MHA’s new move last week through a written order, said the sources.

Chirag will now be provided with the Z category security across India, said the sources, adding that the “security cover was limited only in Bihar earlier.”

In January this year, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag was granted ‘Z’ category SSB security by the MHA.

This came after Chirag campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates during assembly by-polls in Mokama, Gopalganj, and Kurhani and helped the party win two out of three despite the once ferocious-looking Grand Alliance.

(ANI)