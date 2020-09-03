New-Delhi: The Centre has decided to discontinue calendars, diaries and other similar materials printed physically by ministries, departments, public sector units and public sector banks.

In an office memorandum on ‘Economy Instructions – Printing Activities’, the Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry also banned printing of coffee-table books and said e-books would be encouraged.

The decision has been taken given the fact that using technological innovations for planning, scheduling and forecasting is known to be economical, efficient and effective.

“The Government of India has decided that there will be no activities towards printing wall calendars, desktop calendars, diaries festival greeting cards and similar materials for use in the coming year by any Ministries/Departments/PSUs/PSBs and all other organs of the government. All such activity shall go digital and online,” the ministry said.

“Innovative digital and online solutions which will achieve the same result as physical calendars or diaries are to be prioritised and to be put into practice,” the order said.