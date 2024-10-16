Central government hikes DA and DR by 3%, check details

New Delhi: In what can be termed as Diwali gift, central government today hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) of its employees and pensioners.

According to reports, the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet gave its approval to hike the DA/DR by by 3% following which the total DA/DR increased to 50 per cent from 53 per cent.

As decided by the government, the hike will be effective retrospectively from July 1, 2024. Approximately 1.15 crore central government employees and pensioners will get the benefit of the decision taken by the Modi government.

It is to be noted here that the serving employees get the DA, the DR is meant for the pensioners.

The government hikes the DA and DR twice a year, mostly in January and July, with the aim to compensate them for increasing prices.