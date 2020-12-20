In what could be considered as a big relief to the pensioners, the Central Government has extended the last date for submission of life certificate till February 28, 2021. Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced this on Sunday.

Singh said, “The decision has been taken after considering all the sensitive aspects including avoiding congestion and pandemic risk in pension sharing banks.

Apart from this, a special window has been arranged for pensioners above 80 years of age to collect life proof from October 1 to avoid congestion, he said.

The Minister further said that it is mandatory to submit a life certificate every year to continue the pension. He said that the Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare has recently taken an innovative decision to involve the Postal Payments Bank of India to submit digital life certificates.