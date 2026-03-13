Census 2026-27 : Transgender-Headed Households to be Officially Counted

Advertisement

India’s 2027 Census is gearing up to break new ground. For the first time, the government will officially recognize transgender-headed households, right alongside those led by men or women. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai shared this news with the Rajya Sabha, making it clear: the era of strictly binary data is over. This move opens the door to a more honest and detailed look at who really makes up India’s households.

This change is just one part of a bigger push to modernize the census. Delayed since 2021 by the pandemic, the 2027 Census will be India’s first fully digital count. People will have the option to enter their own data through a special portal, making the process smoother and more accessible. By adding a third option for household heads, the government recognizes the realities transgender people face and gives policymakers much-needed data to design better, more focused welfare and economic programs for this community.

The census itself will unfold in two stages. First comes the Houselisting and Housing Census—enumerators will gather details on housing, amenities, assets, and, now, the gender of the family’s head from all three recognized categories. Later, they’ll dig into individual population data. To keep things accurate, the government has built validation checks and tool tips right into the mobile apps and portals used by census workers.

But gender isn’t the only frontier this census crosses. With a budget of ₹11,718 crore, the 2027 Census will also, for the first time, include a full caste count—adding even more depth to the social data. This blend of digital tools and a more inclusive questionnaire is meant to close the gap between what the state knows and how India is actually changing. The aim? Make sure every household, no matter its makeup, counts and gets seen.