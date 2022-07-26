Census 2021 And Related Field Activities Postponed Due To Covid

New Delhi: The Government on Tuesday said that due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Census 2021 and related field activities have been postponed.

It also said that States including Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha have requested to collect caste details in the forthcoming Census.

“The intent of the Government for conducting Census 2021 was notified in the Gazette of India on 28th March, 2019. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Census 2021 and related field activities have been postponed. The forthcoming Census is to be the first digital Census. Mobile Apps for collection of data and a Census Portal for management and monitoring of various Census related activities have been developed,” said the Minister of State, Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai.

The minister said that in Census, the castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time, are enumerated. aceThe State Governments of Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha have requested to collect caste details in the forthcoming Census. The Government of India has not enumerated caste wise population other than SCs and STs in Census since independence,” said the written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.