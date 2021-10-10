Celebratory firing kills 65-year-old man in UP’s Bareilly

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bareilly (UP): A 65-year-old man died after a bullet hit him during celebratory firing in a village in Bareilly district.

The deceased has been identified as Khetal Jatav, a resident of Ghilaura village.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhamora police station Vikram Singh said Ram Swaroop, a resident of Ghilaura village, had purchased a new tractor on Friday and was distributing sweets after completing the rituals.

During the celebration, another villager, Shanu Thakur, fired from his country-made pistol and one of the bullets hit Jatav, killing him on the spot, the SHO said.

Four people, including two women, have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident, the police said.

The body has been sent for post mortem.

