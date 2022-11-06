Celebrations in TRS camp after Munugode bypoll victory

By IANS 0
Hyderabad: Celebrations broke out in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) camp after the party won Munugode Assembly by-election on Sunday.

TRS leaders and cadres celebrated the party’s victory in Munugode in Nalgonda district, Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

At Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters in Hyderabad, party cadres burst fire crackers and distributed sweets.

The celebrations started after TRS established a clear lead at the end of 10th round. Carrying Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s pictures, party flags and banners, the party workers raised slogans of ‘Jai KCR’ and ‘Jai Telangana’

Many were seen dancing amid the drumbeats to celebrate the victory.

(IANS)

